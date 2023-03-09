Intermittent CBC Radio outages expected in Sault area

CBC 89.5 listeners in the Sault Ste. Marie area may notice their radio signal has been interrupted, recently.

That's due to regular maintenance work on the Soo's FM transmission tower. It's one of the country's 727 radio transmitters that require maintenance over the years.

Power is reduced to the antenna – resulting in reduced coverage – as a safety precaution when workers are in the vicinity.

The intermittent outage is expected to last until Friday, March 24.

To keep tuning into your favourite shows on CBC Radio Live, follow this link.

CBC Listen is also available in Apple's App Store and the Android App Store.

For more information on CBC's transmission towers, follow this link.