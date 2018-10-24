One of Sudbury's senior managers is leaving the city for an executive position in southern Ontario.

Catherine Matheson, the general manager of community development, has resigned to take on a new role as commissioner of corporate services with the Region of Peel.

In her time at the City of Greater Sudbury, Matheson was responsible for the development of a Seniors' Campus at Pioneer Manor. She also led the Health Community Strategy and Population Health Call to Action.

Matheson was more recently involved in the development of the Kingsway Entertainment District, as executive lead for the city's large projects.

Ian Wood, the current director of economic development, will assume Matheson's position in the interim until a permanent replacement is recruited.

"I am very excited to be joining the Region of Peel leading their corporate services team," Matheson said, in a media release from the City of Greater Sudbury.

"I look forward to supporting the Executive Leadership Team to manage the Region as a future oriented and accountable government. I am proud of the work Greater Sudbury City Council, the City of Greater Sudbury, and our staff have undertaken for the community of Greater Sudbury."

The Region of Peel says Matheson will oversee the municipality's central support services, and optimize service delivery and operations.