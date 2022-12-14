New catch basin filters in Sudbury, Ont. capture 31 kg of trash in 3 weeks

A stewardship group in Sudbury, Ont., has installed eight catch basin filters on local waterways that have collected 31 kilograms of garbage so far.

A catch basin consists of a grate and a drainage pipe, which are meant to collect large debris.The newly installed filters would help to catch smaller debris such as cigarette butts.

The Junction Creek Stewardship Committee received $98,296 from Environment and Climate Change Canada's EcoAction Grant program to install filters into catch basins throughout the city.

So far they have installed eight filters in Sudbury's south end, but they plan to add an additional 26 filters next year.

"This year, funding is available for new projects that engage Canadian communities and clearly demonstrate measurable, positive results related to the following key environmental priority: fresh water," theEcoAction Community Funding Program's website says.

Helping the city divert waste

Miranda Virtanen, the executive director of the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee, said the first eight filters are part of a trial run that started in the fall.

They will give the committee a better understanding of the kind of pollutants that end up in local waterways from stormwater. Knowing what ends up in stormwater can help the committee and city divert that waste.

So far, Virtanen said pieces of plastic and cigarette butts have made up the bulk of the garbage they've collected over a three-week period.

"Most of the stormwater systems don't have a treatment facility," Virtanen said.

"So that could end up directly into your local streams and lakes, which is not only unsightly for seeing those large items of garbage, but it also can have toxic impacts on fish and other local aquatic life, and for people that are using the waterways as well."