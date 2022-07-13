City of Greater Sudbury public transit buses for passengers with disabilities are back up and running after 15 were out of commission due to stolen catalytic converters.

The city got a call on Saturday from the contractor who operates the buses, to let them know someone stole the catalytic converters from the vehicles.

Because the parts contain valuable metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium, catalytic converters are a target for thieves. They are also easier to remove from vehicles with high ground clearance, like buses.

"This one's a big one," said Brendan Adair, Sudbury's director of transit. His comments were made prior to missing parts were replaced.

"It impacts the community. It impacts those that truly depend on this to get to where they need. Whether it's a physical disability or whether it's a cognitive disability they depend on GOVA Plus (specialized transit)."

Adair said around 250 people use the service every day to get to appointments and run errands around the city.

In addition to the city's buses, Adair said thieves also removed the catalytic converters from 18 school buses operated by the same contractor.

Brendan Adair is the City of Greater Sudbury's director of transit. He said services for people with disabilities were reduced for several days after thieves stole the catalytic converters from city vehicles. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

Before the vehicles were repaired, Adair said the city was able to prioritize medical appointments with other vehicles available. That helped about 70 passengers.

He estimated the damage to the vehicles to be more than $60,000.

A growing problem

Greater Sudbury Police Service spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said police got a call about the thefts, which happened on Lorne Street, on July 9.

Dunn said catalytic converter thefts in Greater Sudbury have been on the rise over the last four years.

In 2018, police didn't record any thefts. In 2019 two catalytic converters were stolen, and in 2021 that number jumped to 63.

So far this year, Sudbury police said thieves have stolen 69 catalytic converters.

Dunn said people should park their vehicles in well-lit areas, preferably near a security camera, to discourage thieves from taking catalytic converters.

She said drivers should also consider having them welded to the vehicle's frame, and engraving their vehicle identification number (VIN), so it can be identified if it's stolen.