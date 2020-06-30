There are still masks and physical distancing, but northern Ontario's casinos are pretty well back to normal.

And there are early signs that gamblers are flocking back.

That's good news for the dozens of workers who have been off the job for close to two years.

"I've heard of some people leaving and getting jobs, got tired of waiting. And I don't blame them," says Albert Williams, the president of the United Steelworkers local representing some 100 casino workers in Sault Ste. Marie.

The United Steelworkers union says about 30 of the 100 workers at the Sault Ste. Marie casino have been off the job for the past 19 months. (Google Streetview)

"I know when I was off work myself, it's tough when you're not getting your full paycheques."

Williams says about 30 of his members are card dealers at poker tables and haven't been at work since March 2020, but are expecting to be recalled shortly.

"Everybody's not back, it's been tough on a lot of people, but looking forward to getting back to normal operations soon," he says.

Gateway Casinos says its Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury locations are back to full capacity and most employees will be back at work soon.

The company also says construction is continuing on its new casino in North Bay, slated to open in the new year.

This week, Gateway also announced a $1.25 billion loan deal to help refinance its debt.

Even at half capacity during the summer of 2021, Greater Sudbury's cut of the revenues from its casino was $442,543, not too far from the municipal share pre-pandemic. (Erik White/CBC )

Paul Burns, the president of the Canadian Gaming Association, says even operating at half capacity since July, there are signs the gambling business will bounce back quickly.

"Been coming back in good numbers, so the revenue is beginning to return, but it's not quite where it was at all and that's going to take some more time," he says.

About half of the money Ontario casinos take in goes to governments, including a cut for the cities that host casinos.

Even with capacity limits in the summer, the Sudbury casino put $442,543 into city coffers, not too far below an average of about $500,000 per quarter before the pandemic and more than double the $209,588 collected in all of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Similarly, Sault Ste. Marie received $327,408 in casino revenue last quarter, compared with about $357,000 per quarter pre-COVID and $209,527 during the first year of the pandemic.

After some construction delays during the pandemic, Gateway Casinos plans to open its new North Bay location in the new year. (Erik White/CBC )

The provincial government's cut of gambling money has also changed dramatically during the pandemic.

According to Ontario Lottery and Gaming, lottery revenue was actually up $100 million to $2.4 billion during the 2020-21 fiscal year, which also saw the take from digital gambling jump up to $61 million from $15 million before COVID-19.

Meanwhile, casino revenues fell from $3.87 billion to $116 million during the first year of the pandemic and the provincial take from bingo halls and other charitable gambling dropped in half from $201 million to $95 million.