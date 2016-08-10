After winning a three way run-off for the Green Party nomination in Nickel Belt, Casey Lalonde is hoping voters will finally tire of electing the same federal parties year after year.

Had Lalonde not been the candidate, she says she would likely ended up helping with the Nickel Belt campaign or helping Bill Crumplin's campaign in the Sudbury riding.

She's also trying to find a work placement for the practicum segment of her Master's degree in counselling psychology from Yorkville University, though that will be on hold while she runs for office.

In 2014, Lalonde ran for provincial office and says this time she has much more experience.

"When I ran in 2014, like, we didn't really run like a full campaign, like I participated in debates and, you know, different events and things like that but we didn't have the resources to run anything more than that," she said.

"Also now, people are starting to take climate change a lot more seriously."

Lalonde has already faced some criticism regarding her connection to the riding where she is seeking office.

"People are always going to look at you and find something they don't like about you," she said. "I've already had people saying that I don't represent them because I don't live in Nickel Belt, but I grew up in Nickel Belt."

The issues

One of the first things Lalonde points to is what she sees as a changing attitude in the electorate.

"I think people are just becoming disillusioned with, you know, voting the same electoral parties in year after year, and nothing changes," she said. "They're starting to consider voting Green, and we've seen that across the country."

Climate change is the Green Party's flagship issue, and Lalonde is no different.

"If we don't act on climate change people are going to die, people are going to get sick, people are going to be displaced."