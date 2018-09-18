Laura Leblanc knows that only police officers and children's aid workers can see her name on a list of child abusers.

But the Dowling woman can't just move on.

"It's not the point," Leblanc says.

"I've done nothing wrong. Again, I reiterate I would do everything the same as I did that day."

That day was over two years ago now, when 20 years of running a daycare out of her home ended suddenly when she was investigated for shaking a baby boy.

Leblanc was never charged, but the police investigation was left open and she was added to the provincial child abuse registry.

She then took the Greater Sudbury Police and Children's Aid Society of the Districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin to small claims court for the impact this had on her daycare business, which was shut down when she was forbidden from being alone with children, including her own 14-year-old son.

The court records of the trial held this summer were sealed and the Ministry of the Attorney General will only say that Leblanc's claim was dismissed.

But Leblanc, who says she's been told not to discuss the details of the case, considers it a victory.

"I'm thrilled with the outcome. I can finally get on with my life," she says.

Leblanc has now started another career, but is still appealing to the province to get her name off the child abuse registry.

"It's important to me for sure," she says.

Elaina Groves is the executive director of the Children's Aid Society of Sudbury and Manitoulin. (Erik White/CBC )

The Sudbury children's aid can't comment on individual cases.

But Executive director Elaina Groves does say it's important for the public to know that child protection workers investigate differently than police.

Decisions are made on a "balance of probabilities" which sometimes means there's not enough evidence for criminal charges.

She says to be added to the child abuse registry, abuse has to be "verified" which means "we have verified that this abuse likely occurred."

Groves says some may think that sounds "subjective" but she says rulings on abuse are based on the impressions of the social worker, the opinions of medical professionals , as well as other evidence.

"It's not an easy job. It's not an easy determination when you're trying to determine in those situations if this child is safe," Groves says.

"That in itself is a huge burden."