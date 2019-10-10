Jordy Carr was born and raised in North Bay, spending part of her teenage years in Corbeil. Along with her husband, she currently owns and operates a window and door business. She's also a member of council for the Municipality of Callander.

There is some controversy over Carr's nomination as the candidate for the riding. The original nominee was to be Mark King, however the Conservative Party subsequently rejected his nomination. He is now running under the banner of the People's Party of Canada.

"He's jumped from one ship to another," she said.

Her work ethic and integrity are two things she thinks give her an advantage in the campaign.

"I'm dedicated, and when I take on a project I give it all," she said, "I will do what I can to make a difference for the north."

The issues

"What I'm hearing at the doors is that people are struggling to make ends meet," Carr said.

Two things that she says the Conservative party will do to provide financial relief to those people are removing the carbon tax and the GST from home heating costs.

"It will make a big difference for them," she said, "Last year we heated from September right through to the beginning of June."

Another thing that Carr says she hears while going door to door is disappointment with Liberal leader Justin Trudeau. She also says the Liberal candidate and incumbent for the riding Anthony Rota hasn't been doing his job.

"He has become complacent," she said. "In the last four years he had huge opportunity to make a difference here in the north and he just hasn't done so."

The North Bay airport is an example of that, according to Carr. She says the airport had requested some help for additional financing, but the federal government never stepped up to the plate. Instead, she says the provincial government had to put forward the cash.

"Every municipality and city within the north is suffering from aged infrastructure and little funds to do anything about it. They have been applying for grants and have not been receiving them," she said.

"At the end of the day, we need help from the federal government, and it is our representative in the north that needs to do that."

Carr says she is concerned that tax dollars from the north always seem to end up in the south and she thinks that changing that could help to fund repairs to infrastructure.

Differences in opinion

North Bay is currently looking at a new immigration program, Carr says. It sheds light on a broader issue where she and her former conservative colleague Mark King disagree.

"He is anti-immigrant," she said, "at the end of the day, people work hard to come to our country."

She says that we need immigration, especially in a place like North Bay that has difficulty retaining and attracting young working people.