A Sudbury artist says even COVID-19 won't be able to stop carolers from celebrating this year — and he's using the magic of radio to help.

Terry Williams' "Carols on the Air" project will broadcast Christmas music from community radio station CKLU on Saturday night. And people are invited to sing along.

Williams says the goal is to help people share in something cheerful for the holidays.

"It occurred to me that caroling and singing get-togethers weren't going to be on this year, because of the social distancing requirements," he said.

"And I realized that radio provides an opportunity for people to sing together while staying apart."

The broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lyrics sheets are available through the Carols on the Air Facebook page

The radio station will also broadcast instrumental Christmas music during the evening.

Williams says it's a way for people to share in the magic of a communal event.

"It's an interactive caroling experience where you [can] go out into your driveway or on your porch and, listening to some backing tracks of holiday favourites, you'll sing along, hopefully, within earshot of your neighbours — who will be doing the same thing from the socially distanced safety of their own porches and driveways."