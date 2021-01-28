An athlete from northern Ontario says there is still a chance she could qualify for the upcoming Olympics, if the games go head.

The games were postponed last summer because of the pandemic, and there are questions now whether the Olympics should go ahead this year in Tokyo.

Caroline Ehrhardt is a triple jumper from Espanola, currently ranked 42nd in the world.

To qualify for the games, she says she needs to compete to improve her ranking.

"There are meets in the States right now. Everything is kind of going ahead as normal down there but, of course, the problem is getting there," she told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"And then if the problem is not getting there, it's coming back, because even if I were to go for a weekend and compete, when I come back, I'm going to have to quarantine and miss two weeks of training."

Ehrhardt says she feels if the games can't move forward safely, organizers will postpone them again.

People interested in following her training can see her vlog on YouTube, which she updates with her husband Taylor Ehrhardt, who is also a Canadian track and field athlete.

