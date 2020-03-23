A northern Ontario Olympic hopeful says it's a relief that Canada will not be sending athletes to the upcoming games.

On Sunday, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced it will not be sending athletes to the Tokyo games if they proceed as planned. Hours earlier, the International Olympic Committee stated it would take a month to consider whether to postpone the games.

Caroline Ehrhardt from Espanola, Ont., was hoping to qualify for her first Olympics in the triple jump. She says she's proud of the decision the Canadian Olympics Committee made.

"It's a huge relief and kind of a load off our shoulders in a time of great uncertainty," she said. "It's just been excruciating because a lot of us can't even practice our event right now."

Ehrhardt says it's been difficult to keep training up until this point, with many facilities closed. She says she and her husband, who is also a track and field athlete, have been luckier than most.

"We do have a home gym so we've been able to keep up with our strength training," she said.

"We've been trying to make it work as best we can."

Ehrhardt says the decision for Canadians to stay at home is beneficial for the health of the athletes and the public.

"It's just not a good situation for the Olympics to happen this year," she said.

"All we can do is hope other countries will follow suit."