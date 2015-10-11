Laurentian U. rowing coach reflects on early days of Olympian Carling Zeeman's career

Morning North 8:37 Olympian’s first coach reflects on watching the athlete’s journey Laurentian University graduate Carling Zeeman is rowing for a medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Her first coach, Amanda Schweinbenz, has watched every one of her races since Zeeman began training with her at the university. 8:37

This week, Laurentian University graduate Carling Zeeman will be rowing for a medal at the Olympic games in Tokyo.

Carling, who is from Cambridge Ontario, first started rowing with the Laurentian team in 2009.

Her coach was Amanda Schweinbenz, who said she hasn't missed a single international race of Zeeman's.

She first met Zeeman when the future Olympian– a raw, athletic undergrad– decided to try out for the varsity rowing club.

"Carling walked into a novice meeting that I had and she brought with her a wonderful gang of friends from the Outdoor Adventure and Leadership program," Schweinbenz said.

"The first thing I did was I looked at her and I thought, 'wow, that person could be an incredible rower.' She's very tall. She's athletic. She has the physique of an athlete."

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Schweinbenz said their first training sessions weren't perfect, but Zeeman was a quick learner.

"Everyone who starts rowing for the first time struggles," Schweinbenz said. "No one is excellent when they start, which is what makes coaching fun."

"But Carling started showing really incredible performance on the rowing machine almost straight away and then on the water, within a year."

Schweinbenz on Olympic rower Carling Zeeman: "It feels really awesome to know that at some point you were part of someone's history in the sport, however large or small that is. And because she's such a wonderful person, you just want her to succeed." (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

That led to competitions at the national level, and eventually onto the Olympics in Rio, where she placed 10th.

"It's really difficult to go into your first Olympic Games and be a medalist, especially in an event like the single sculls, because you are alone in the boat," Schweinbenz said. "It's different if you're in a bigger boat and a larger group of athletes like in the eight or the quad because you have a bit of a support network around you."

"When you're in the single, it's all about you, and success or non-success is about you. And she did an incredible job."

Schweinbenz, who is currently training future Olympian rowers at the Ontario NextGen Performance Centre in Welland, said Zeeman had the perfect mental makeup to not only succeed at an elite level, but still be able to continue to learn.

That's a particular mindset that can also help the next generation of rowers, Schweinbenz said.

"When Carling talks to younger athletes, she always says to them– 'if you're not on the verge of flipping, then you're not going fast enough.'"

Laurentian's Amanda Schweinbenz was Olympian Carling Zeeman's (right) first rowing coach. (Supplied by Amanda Schweinbenz)

"She also says things like, 'it's always going to hurt. So you might as well just go faster and get it over with, faster.'"

As for the upcoming Olympic races, Schweinbenz said she still loves watching Zeeman race.

"She's a strong woman and she's really entertaining to watch," Schweinbenz said. "And it feels really awesome to know that at some point you were part of someone's history in the sport, and however large or small that is, and again, because she's such a wonderful person, you just want her to succeed."