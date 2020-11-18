The Sudbury Five basketball organization is in shock after news that one of its players was shot and killed yesterday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirms that Carl Lewis died after being shot in Compton, California.

The young man made the move to Sudbury for the 2019-2020 season. He played 18 games, then was released from the team, just before COVID-19 cancelled the season.

Sudbury Five head coach and general manager Logan Stutz says the news is tough to digest.

"As a coach, I think you prepare for a lot of things, but the death of a player is something you don't ever expect or prepare for. It's definitely tough right now."

Stutz says Lewis was younger than any of the other players.

"He made me laugh more than any other player that I had. He made our group laugh. He came in and he was like everyone's little brother. He learned with the team, he grew with the team, the guys loved him."

In a statement on its website the Sudbury Five organization said it's "deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden loss of Carl Lewis III. The Sudbury Five express our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and fans."

Stutz says Lewis will be remembered by the entire team.

"We will always remember Carl. He was just a special player and a special person," Stutz said.

"He drove me crazy at times, but no player made me laugh like Carl. He always knew how to make you smile. I will miss that for sure. Looking back, he always gave me these huge hugs and I would hug him back. I did not know then, but I think I understand now, how much that meant to him."