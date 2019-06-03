It's been about 15 weeks since CarePartners Sudbury locked out about 30 employees. They've been on the picket line since.

CarePartners is a private company that provides in-home health care for patients across Ontario.

In May contract negotiations stalled between CarePartners and the union for the workers. That was after about 90 per cent off them voted to reject a contract offer from the company.

After that the company locked out the employees, says Mike Scott with United Steelworkers Local 2020, which represents the workers.

Mike Scott is with United Steelworkers Local 2020, and represents the 30 workers locked out of CarePartners Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"We have a picket set up outside the Rainbow Centre Mall. We've done many, many, many, many strategic campaigns, we have many more in the works we're certainly not sitting idly by and hoping that they'll call. We are trying to inform the public the best we can and keep our membership engaged," he said.

Scott says the employees in Sudbury are mostly schedulers, who work to ensure that personal support workers and nurses are getting to appointments at clients' houses in northeastern Ontario.

Since the schedulers in Sudbury are locked out, those appointments are being scheduled by their counterparts in southern Ontario. Scott says that causes more issues because those schedulers don't know the geography of the north.

He adds there has been no contract negotiations since the lockout.

"Fifteen weeks with no real communication from the company other than a letter from their lawyers trying to bully and threaten our members," Scott said.

"We have some more strategic campaigning to do and we're hoping that will trigger the company to reach out to us and get back to the table, so we can bargain a fair collective agreement."

Throughout this lockout, Scott says the workers have remained "surprisingly positive" about the situation and the community has been really positive too.

"We have received a lot of donations from the public for the strike fund, which is tremendous. It's very encouraging to the membership and spirits are good," Scott said. "Of course three months out of work is not easy, but they are managing the best they can."

"The company has locked us out, we are not on strike, we want to continue to work, we want to continue to bargain," he said.

CarePartners has not responded to requests by CBC for a comment.