Workers with CarePartners Sudbury still locked out after 15 weeks
Union says employer hasn't come back to the bargaining table since the workers were locked out
It's been about 15 weeks since CarePartners Sudbury locked out about 30 employees. They've been on the picket line since.
CarePartners is a private company that provides in-home health care for patients across Ontario.
In May contract negotiations stalled between CarePartners and the union for the workers. That was after about 90 per cent off them voted to reject a contract offer from the company.
After that the company locked out the employees, says Mike Scott with United Steelworkers Local 2020, which represents the workers.
"We have a picket set up outside the Rainbow Centre Mall. We've done many, many, many, many strategic campaigns, we have many more in the works we're certainly not sitting idly by and hoping that they'll call. We are trying to inform the public the best we can and keep our membership engaged," he said.
Scott says the employees in Sudbury are mostly schedulers, who work to ensure that personal support workers and nurses are getting to appointments at clients' houses in northeastern Ontario.
Since the schedulers in Sudbury are locked out, those appointments are being scheduled by their counterparts in southern Ontario. Scott says that causes more issues because those schedulers don't know the geography of the north.
He adds there has been no contract negotiations since the lockout.
"Fifteen weeks with no real communication from the company other than a letter from their lawyers trying to bully and threaten our members," Scott said.
"We have some more strategic campaigning to do and we're hoping that will trigger the company to reach out to us and get back to the table, so we can bargain a fair collective agreement."
Throughout this lockout, Scott says the workers have remained "surprisingly positive" about the situation and the community has been really positive too.
"We have received a lot of donations from the public for the strike fund, which is tremendous. It's very encouraging to the membership and spirits are good," Scott said. "Of course three months out of work is not easy, but they are managing the best they can."
"The company has locked us out, we are not on strike, we want to continue to work, we want to continue to bargain," he said.
CarePartners has not responded to requests by CBC for a comment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.