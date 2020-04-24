HSN relaxes COVID-19 rules, now allows 1 visitor per patient

Health Sciences North is relaxing its rules on how many visitors patients are allowed while in hospital.

Since the pandemic, visitors have not been allowed except in extreme circumstances — such as when the patient is nearing end of life or has sustained critical injuries.

Now, each person who is admitted or comes to the ER can have one designated visitor.

That could be a family member or friend who provides essential physical, emotional or spiritual support. Patients who are very ill, or at risk of imminent death, can have a second visitor and both can visit at the same time.

Lisa Smith, the vice-president and chief nursing executive at HSN, said patients will get to choose their own designated visitors.

"It has been a while for our severe restrictions and our patients, and our families need to be here," Smith said.

"So whether it's for behaviour, presence, teaching, discharge planning, education. It's definitely just to be able to allow individuals to have a designated care partner."

Looking forward to having families back: HSN

Prior to the hospital's announcement, the only other exception to the visitor's rule was pediatrics, where one visitor was allowed. Now, two people can be designated to visit a child.

Smith said the past few months have been difficult not only for patients, but for the staff committed to caring for them.

"Our model is of being family and patient-centered," Smith said. "And our care has not necessarily been easy to deliver because of these severe restrictions and limitations."

"We very much are looking forward to being able to have our care partners and improving the bedside presence of family for our patients."

Visiting hours are between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a mask, and non-medical masks are acceptable. They will be screened at the hospital entrance, says a notice on the hospital's website.