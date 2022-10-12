Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury

Northeastern Ontario industries mostly silent on how much they pay in carbon tax

After fighting the federal government for years over carbon pricing, the province is now collecting carbon taxes for the first time, expected to total $131 million dollars this year. The Ford government has yet to say how it will spend that money.

Emissions at most large industries in the northeast have declined since carbon taxes came in

Erik White · CBC News ·
Three smokestacks at the Algoma steel plant in Sault Ste. Marie are engulfed in smoke
The Algoma steel mill in Sault Ste. Marie is the biggest carbon emitter in northeastern Ontario by far, but it's tonnage has dipped in recent years. (Erik White/CBC)

After fighting the federal government for years over carbon pricing, the province is now collecting carbon taxes for the first time, expected to total $131 million dollars this year.

The Ford government has yet to say how it will spend the money it collects from large industrial emitters that put out at least 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

None of the large industrial emitters in northeastern Ontario would reveal how much they've paid in carbon tax since it was introduced in 2017 under the cap and trade system of the previous Liberal government.

But at least one would like to see the province return some of the money it collects to help companies prepare for a carbon-free future.

Belgian firm Carmeuse operates a lime kiln just off Highway 17 near Blind River that has had pretty consistent emissions over the last decade, reporting that it produced some 117,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2020.

Gem Gercek, the company's area operations manager, says while they do burn coal and natural gas in the kiln, 65 per cent of the carbon dioxide they produce is inherent to the process of turning limestone into lime. 

"We have no means or control to reduce those emissions," he said. 

"If you'd like to produce lime, you have to produce CO2."

Various machines work in piles of sand and rock, with a lime kiln in the background, underneath a blue sky
Carmeuse says it's very difficult to reduce its carbon emissions at its lime kilns in Ontario, including this one outside Blind River, because it's inherently released as part of the process. (Carmeuse)

He says that means the ever-increasing carbon taxes will take a bigger and bigger bite out of their profits, Carmeuse could lose business to competitors from outside Ontario and the 40 local jobs in Blind River could become less stable. 

"The tax we pay increases significantly year over year," Gercek. 

"And this year is the worst."

Gercek says he'd like to see the Ontario government return some of the carbon tax revenue to help industry decarbonize.

At the lime kiln, that would mean capturing and concentrating the carbon dioxide and then storing it underground.

"So, right now what we have in place is more of a stick, but there's no carrot in place yet," he said. 

"And there's no returns on the CO2 tax where we could invest back in the business, so we could decarbonize and reduce our costs while we continue to compete."

Four smokestacks, one with a train of white smoke coming out of it, stand against a blue sky with a row of fir trees in the foreground.
Vale declined to comment on how much carbon tax it's paid from emissions at its Copper Cliff smelter, which put out 346,717 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2020. (Erik White/CBC)

Some of the large industrial emitters in the northeast didn't respond to CBC's questions at all, including Sault Ste. Marie's Algoma steel, by far the biggest emitter in the region and one of the biggest in the province, putting out 3.8 million tonnes of CO2 in 2020.

That is down from 4.1 million tonnes in 2017 and the greenhouse gas emissions from other large industrial plants in the northeast have also dropped in recent years.

At Vale's smelter in Copper Cliff, 346,717 tonnes were emitted in 2020, down from over 400,000 in 2011.

The Kapuskasing pulp and paper mill, now operated by GreenFirst Forest Products, has watched carbon emissions drop by more than half in that same time, reporting 121,838 tonnes in 2020.

smoke rises from a grey and blue industrial plant against a blue sky, with a pile of logs in the foreground
GreenFirst Forest Products did not reply to questions about the emissions at its Kapuskasing paper mill, which have been cut in half in the last ten years. (Erik White/CBC )

It's a similar story at Domtar's Espanola paper plant, which pumped out over 600,000 tonnes in 2020, although most of that is from biomass generation and is counted separately by the province. 

Emissions at Glencore's Falconbridge Smelter have been pretty steady over the last decade, between 110,000 and 130,000 tonnes per year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now