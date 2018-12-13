The City of Greater Sudbury says it's not contacting residents to check smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, despite residents receiving calls.

The city says some people have received calls from someone who says they are from Carbon Monoxide Canada. The message states the City of Greater Sudbury requires entry into their homes for testing.

The city says the message is false.

If you receive such a call, you can report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.