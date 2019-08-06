A 23-year-old Azilda man awaiting trial for two robberies in Sudbury was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at knife point from a cottage in Mindemoya.

Manitoulin OPP said the man was staying at a resort in Mindemoya Friday, and around 9:00 a.m. left without surety —the person who takes responsibility for another's appearing in court.

Police said the man then made his way to a cottage on Ketchancookem Trail, where he allegedly entered the cottage, demanded the keys to a person's vehicle at knife point.

Police said the man sped away at a high rate of speed, and in a careless manner on Highway 540. He allegedly forced a police vehicle off the road near Little Current.

Additional attempts to stop him were unsuccessful. Police said he continued driving dangerously, heading toward police vehicles, nearly hitting police officers, and swerving around spike belts.

The man was later arrested at his residence in Azilda, with help from Greater Sudbury Police and the OPP's Canine Unit.

He now faces charges of robbery with a weapon, dangerous operation, and driving while under suspension.

These are in addition to the two previous charges he faces of Robbery with a Weapon.