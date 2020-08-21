A car seat technician in Sudbury says the need for her services is rising as some clinics in the city have shut down or reduced services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenda Rice is a volunteer car seat technician in Sudbury, and works with the Child Passenger Safety Association of Canada.

The non-profit group promotes child passenger safety through public education, advocacy and training.

Rice says she helps parents make sure their children are safe in their car seats.

"So adjusting car seats that need to be adjusted, let them know if they need new car seats or if they're expired," she said.

She became a technician five years ago. The service is offered free to parents.

"Car safety has always been one of my number one priorities," she said.

"You see so many parents — without fault of their own — not knowing how to hook up a car seat. It could be prevented."

Rice says every time you get a new car seat or a new vehicle, it's a good idea to get a technician to make sure it's in your vehicle correctly.

Brenda Rice helps parents make sure their children are safe in the car seats. (Submitted by Brenda Rice)

"Different car seats have different ways of hooking them up," she said.

Rice says car seat clinics are hard to be found these days, as a result of the pandemic — and that has meant an increase to the number of people requesting her services. She says she's been wearing a mask and making sure she's physically distant from clients.

"At a clinic you can have five different vehicles pull up, you wait in line, they check your car seat and then you go out," she said.

"Right now, because there's not a lot of clinics going on, techs are in higher demand."