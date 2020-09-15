Since classes started on September 7, the city of North Bay has recorded 29 incidents where drivers have passed stopped school buses as they pick up children.

Tim Feick, the general manager of Stock Transportation, which manages about 100 buses that transport 4,500 students in North Bay each day, said the numbers have gone up significantly in recent years.

"We're seeing an alarming increase in distracted driving," he said.

Feick said his company's vehicles are equipped with cameras, which allow the drivers to record videos that pass them at the touch of a button.

"Recently, I've heard people in the vehicle talking, gesturing with their hands and looking at each other and not even seeing that they're driving by a school bus," he said. "Other times I've heard people are texting on their phones. So those are the two distractions. It seems people just aren't focused on what they're doing."

The increase in those incidents has come despite a 17-year campaign in the area to stop drivers from illegally passing school buses.

Adam Ranger was five when he was killed in 2000 when a truck failed to stop for his school bus outside his home, near Mattawa, Ont. (Courtesy Timiskaming Road Safety Coalition)

The Let's Remember Adam campaign started in 2004, after the death of five-year-old Adam Ranger, who was struck by a vehicle when he got off his school bus and crossed the road to get home.

He lived in the town of Mattawa, east of North Bay.

Adam's brother, Pierre Ranger, is the campaign's chair.

"It makes us feel very frustrated, angry and extremely disappointed that people still don't understand the importance of stopping for that school bus," he said.

"I think a lot of distracted driving, a lot of people putting their personal time ahead of that child's life. We seem to live in a very rushed society where everybody's in a hurry to get everywhere."

Better camera systems needed, says advocate

Ranger has advocated for more advanced camera monitoring systems on school buses to help police catch and charge offenders.

He said Mattawa became the first and only municipality in the region to use more advanced stop-arm cameras

"They basically take your average school bus and turn it into a smart bus," Ranger said.

The systems have multiple cameras, and also use GPS to track exactly where vehicles are passing school buses.

While they are expensive, Ranger said municipalities can install them with no upfront cost. The company instead takes in a percentage of the fines the camera system generates.

"There will be a lot more fines put out there because right now not every incident is getting reported," Ranger said.

School bus light changes

In July 2020 the province passed legislation that brought Ontario in line with other North American jurisdictions for school bus lights. All new school buses in Ontario will have both amber lights, when they are slowing down, and red lights, when they are fully stopped.

Before the change, the lights were red, whether the bus was slowing down or at a full stop.

"Drivers will see that change in light, but they'll also be able to change their behaviour to mirror what the bus is doing." Feick said.