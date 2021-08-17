A woman whose three children died in a car crash on New Year's Day 2020 pleaded guilty in a Sudbury, Ont., court to careless driving causing bodily harm and was given probation.

Uche Osagie was initially charged in April 2020 with three counts of careless driving causing death and another of careless driving causing bodily harm.

Police investigators said the car was going too fast and not everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

Last week, she pleaded guilty to the bodily harm charge. The judge dismissed the other three counts.

Osagie was driving on Highway 17 near Lively when her car struck a rock cut.

She and her children — ages 11, 10 and 6 — had come to Canada from Nigeria just 14 months earlier.

A 10-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

