An annual spooky attraction is back up and running. The Terror Train in Capreol considers itself one of northern Ontario's "most terrifying attractions."

It's like a haunted house and it's put on by the Northern Ontario Railway Museum and Heritage Centre.

Rob Lavoie has been a part of the project since it started eight years ago. He's the owner of a seasonal attraction company that specializes in haunted houses, called Northern Screams.

As for how the Terror Train is going this year, Lavoie says it's been a record season with so far thousands of people showing up.

"It's been great numbers, great crowds, great scares all around," he said.

The theme for this year's train is the Sellwood Asylum, an abandoned area north of the community. Lavoie says this year's train features apocalyptic, attacking zombies.

Each night the production is on, it takes between 25 and 35 actors to make it happen, including Lavoie.

Lavoie says he enjoys being a part of the event.

"Everybody loves to be scared," he said. "We've had grown adults who have had panic attacks [and] anxiety attacks."

The event is recommended for those ages 13 and older.

"We try to give our guests that come to our attraction a bigger scare than probably anyone else would probably do so," he said.

"But at the same time, our actors do understand, especially with the younger ones we do reveal ourselves at times if the kids are too scared."

And yes, there is an app for the experience. Smartphone users can download an app to add a bit of interaction with the event, particularly while waiting in line.

The lineup to take the Terror Train can be lengthy. A new app helps entertain people in line. (Submitted by Derek Young)

"We do have up to an hour wait time sometimes," he said.

"The Fear App is quite unique in the sense that you download the app as you get to the attraction and as you make your way through our door and down our queue line, there are different beacons set up through and down the path line that interact with your phone."

The event runs each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night until Oct. 27. It will re-open on Oct. 30 with "special Halloween Eve programming."