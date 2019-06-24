Capreol fire causes $200K in damage
Sudbury fire crews say a family was able to escape a fire due to a working smoke alarm.
No injuries reported
Sudbury fire crews say a family was able to escape a fire due to a working smoke alarm.
Crews were called to the fire on Hanna Street in Capreol on Sunday night.
The couple and three young children were woken up by a smoke alarm which crews say "may have saved their lives."
The estimated damage is $200,000. Crews say the probable cause was "an unattended candle."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.