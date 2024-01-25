3 volunteer firefighters injured battling blaze in Capreol, Ont.

Three volunteer firefighters were injured Wednesday night while battling a fire at a fourplex in the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol.

"At some point of applying water through the front of the building, there was a catastrophic event to the structure causing the front façade to fall down and unfortunately injuring three of our firefighters in the process," Craig Lawrence, the city's assistant deputy fire chief, told Radio-Canada.

Lawrence said the injuries to the firefighters were not serious, but they were transported to Health Sciences North to tend to their wounds and for observation.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene about 7:28 p.m. and were able to get the fire under control a couple of hours later.

Sudbury assistant deputy fire chief, Craig Lawrence, says the building that burned Wednesday night is a total loss. (Carrie Baldwin-Seguin/Facebook)

Lawrence said the building's five tenants were safely evacuated. Four people who lived in the building next door also safely got out.

He said the building is a complete loss and the building next to it was damaged.

In a news release, Greater Sudbury police said detectives in their major crime section are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office to determine the cause of the fire.

In a post on Facebook the Capreol Community Closet said it's accepting donations to help those affected by the fire. People interested in donating can call 705-822-6861.