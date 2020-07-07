Musicians in northern Ontario will get the chance to perform for their audiences, thanks to a new program started by the Capitol Centre in North Bay.

Organizers are calling the series the "Sharedbenefit Concerts," with the aim of providing artists with a professional venue, set up and operated by Capitol Centre staff.

It's a big step above what many musicians have been doing during the pandemic and so far the deal has received good feedback from local performers, Dan Misturada, the Capitol Centre's director of programming said.

"All the artists that we've talked to, especially the ones that have jumped on board here are just thrilled to be a part of this."

Even though donations are split 50/50 between artists and the facility, their excitement wasn't just about the prospects of making money.

"It's about being able to perform and hone their craft and bring joy to people through music," Misturada said.

The first concert has already been recorded with band The Angry Pants. The performance is expected to stream across Facebook Thursday at 7:00.

Misturada said there are already several other bands waiting for their turn, including NorthFacing Folk, The Cabiners, and Foxglove.

"It's a great way to support our local community, so that when we do come out of this on the other side we're all stronger for it," he added.

"And that's really the hope, so that we can build a community back up and keep it strong, so that when we are able to gather again we can do so."