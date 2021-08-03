Northern Ontario women wrap up canoe trip to support residential school survivors

Two women from northeastern Ontario paddled along the shores of Lake Huron as part of a fundraiser called Canoe for Every Child.

Lue Mahaffey and Paige Simon's fundraising goal is to raise $75,000 for residential school survivors, and also to raise money for clean water projects in First Nations.

Simon's grandmother comes from Eabametoong First Nation and her grandfather is from Thessalon First Nation.

Mahaffey, who is not Indigenous, says fourteen years ago she learned about Canada's untold history, which began her ongoing desire to be a bridge between Indigenous and non-indigenous communities.

"Part of my desire was there would be a full-front approach to this," Mahaffey said. "Where I'm not Indigenous, but [Simon] is, to show Indigenous people that their people care, as well as there are non-Indigenous people who also care."

Simon says the duo received strong support on their journey, which started from Shingwauk Residential School site in Sault Ste. Marie.

"I think it's really exciting just to see the feedback we're getting from a lot of people," Simon said. "It's quite an ambitious goal that I think we went for and I know I was pretty nervous about it at the beginning."

When they arrived at their final destination in Spanish on Monday, they met supporters who accompanied them to the ruins of St. Joseph's School for Girls.

The pair on their stop at Thessalon First Nation where Paige Simon’s grandfather is from. People in the community came out to encourage them along their journey. (supplied/Canoe For Every Child)

"I think even more profoundly and more deeply in our hearts has been the reality of Canada's history and what's been covered up….but there's still been such a poor undertaking of educating Canadians about the truth of our history," Mahaffey said.

"For us, it was just not wanting there to be additional pain for especially for those who have survived the residential schools, but their families, their children, their grandchildren, the communities that it's impacted."

The two women say they'll keep fundraising now that their trip is over.

So far, they've raised more than $38,000.