Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a drowning in Lake Huron near the town of Spring Bay on Manitoulin Island.

The body of (Anthony) Howard Jocko, 68, of Hanmer, Ont., was found by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Aircraft searchers from Trenton.

The canoe, which was carrying two people, capsized Friday near Dominion Bay. Both had been wearing life-jackets.

The other person was found awake and hypothermic, and transported to hospital.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are leading the investigation.