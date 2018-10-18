Post-secondary schools outline rules for smoking pot on campus
Laurentian sets up designated smoking areas, Cambrian says students must leave campus to use pot
Now that recreational cannabis is legal in Canada, post-secondary institutions are implementing rules governing where it can be consumed on campus.
In Sudbury, students at Laurentian University are allowed to smoke pot on campus, but only in designated outdoor spots. Cigarettes are confined to those areas as well.
Dorm rooms and other buildings are off limits.
Chief of staff Alex Freedman says all of this could change in the future as the university moves towards becoming smoke-free.
"We are beginning consultations around the idea of becoming a one hundred per cent smoke free campus," he said.
For now, 12 spots on campus has been designated for smoking both cigarettes and cannabis.
"The reason for that is we are following public health guidelines that blanket bans do more harm than good," Freedman said.
"Public health is clear that the most important thing to do is to develop a trusting relationship with people so we can begin the education piece."
Campus ban on cannabis
Meanwhile at Cambrian College, students are being told they can't smoke pot on campus anywhere, including dorm rooms.
Spokesperson Dan Lessard says students will have to leave campus to smoke.
"What we're saying is if you have cannabis on campus, you cannot use it," he said.
"You can have it on campus, but it needs to be sealed. It needs to be stored properly. We don't want the odour or the remnants of that cannabis affecting other people."
To access legal recreational cannabis in Ontario, people must order online from the Ontario Cannabis Store.
Lessard says if students do that, college employees won't sign for anything that is obviously cannabis.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.