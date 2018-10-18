Now that recreational cannabis is legal in Canada, post-secondary institutions are implementing rules governing where it can be consumed on campus.

In Sudbury, students at Laurentian University are allowed to smoke pot on campus, but only in designated outdoor spots. Cigarettes are confined to those areas as well.

Dorm rooms and other buildings are off limits.

Chief of staff Alex Freedman says all of this could change in the future as the university moves towards becoming smoke-free.

"We are beginning consultations around the idea of becoming a one hundred per cent smoke free campus," he said.

For now, 12 spots on campus has been designated for smoking both cigarettes and cannabis.

"The reason for that is we are following public health guidelines that blanket bans do more harm than good," Freedman said.

"Public health is clear that the most important thing to do is to develop a trusting relationship with people so we can begin the education piece."

Campus ban on cannabis

Meanwhile at Cambrian College, students are being told they can't smoke pot on campus anywhere, including dorm rooms.

Spokesperson Dan Lessard says students will have to leave campus to smoke.

"What we're saying is if you have cannabis on campus, you cannot use it," he said.

"You can have it on campus, but it needs to be sealed. It needs to be stored properly. We don't want the odour or the remnants of that cannabis affecting other people."

To access legal recreational cannabis in Ontario, people must order online from the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Lessard says if students do that, college employees won't sign for anything that is obviously cannabis.