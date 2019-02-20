An old shoe store sandwiched in a strip mall between a dollar store and a make-up shop could become home to Sudbury's first legal cannabis store.

A store called Highlife has filed an application to open a marijuana retail store at 1299 Marcus Drive.

It would be in the former location of Town Shoes, not far from the Silver City movie theatres and an LCBO outlet.

The store would be operated by Anton Lucic, who was one of the two northern Ontario licence winners in the cannabis lottery held by the provincial government last month.

As part of the licensing process, his proposed location is now open to comment until March 6.

The public can go on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario web site and add their thoughts, but they have to be limited to concerns about public health and safety, restricting the access of youth to cannabis and preventing illicit activities related to cannabis.

The Ontario government is hoping to have its first 25 cannabis retail shops, including two in northern Ontario, open for business by April 1.