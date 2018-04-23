There could be more than just smoke from the campfire in provincial parks this holiday weekend.

Campers are now allowed to smoke cannabis within park limits, but with some restrictions.

Ontario Parks is covered by the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, which means a joint will now be treated the same as a cigarette in provincial parks.

Smoking on your campsite is allowed, but it's still prohibited within 20 metres of all playgrounds, beaches and park buildings.

"We've been talking with our teams in our parks and we've been reviewing the Smoke-Free Ontario Act and the Cannabis Control Act," Matt Gibson, an operations specialist with Ontario Parks said.

"Signage is in the process of being erected in and around our fitness areas or our sporting areas."