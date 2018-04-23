Pot in provincial parks—where you can smoke and where you can't
Start of first camping season since legalization of cannabis
There could be more than just smoke from the campfire in provincial parks this holiday weekend.
Campers are now allowed to smoke cannabis within park limits, but with some restrictions.
Ontario Parks is covered by the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, which means a joint will now be treated the same as a cigarette in provincial parks.
Smoking on your campsite is allowed, but it's still prohibited within 20 metres of all playgrounds, beaches and park buildings.
"We've been talking with our teams in our parks and we've been reviewing the Smoke-Free Ontario Act and the Cannabis Control Act," Matt Gibson, an operations specialist with Ontario Parks said.
"Signage is in the process of being erected in and around our fitness areas or our sporting areas."
With files from Jan Lakes
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.