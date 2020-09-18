Police seize $560K worth of cannabis in Val Caron drug bust

A Val Caron resident is expected to be in court to answer to charges of distributing cannabis illegally after Greater Sudbury Police exercised a search warrant September 14.

Police said they found cannabis product, food supply and production equipment in their search of the property.

They said the total street value of the cannabis is $556,515. The total value of the seizure is $660,627

A 47-year-old Val Caron man faces several other charges, including possession of property obtained by crime.