Police called after cannabis brownies served at community luncheon
Several people who ate the brownies requested medical attention, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after cannabis chocolate cake brownies were served at a community luncheon.
It happened in Whitestone, Ont., a community of about 900 people located 40 kilometres northeast of Parry Sound.
Police say they were called after several people "required medical attention" after going to the luncheon.
After speaking with those involved, police say only those who ate the chocolate cake brownies were affected.
"The side effects were described as dry mouth, dizziness, disoriented with some experiencing nausea and vomiting," police stated in a news release.
"At this time, there is no information that any persons from the event suffered any serious or lasting effects from consuming the cannabis infused chocolate cake brownies."
