North Bay Police are currently investigating two reports from people who found what appear to be metal pins inserted into chocolate bars.

Police says the pins were not inserted all the way in - a small portion was left sticking out.

Both reports come from the core area of the city where children were trick or treating. Police say the parents who reported the pins had inspected their children's candy and no injuries were reported.

North Bay Police are reminding parents to inspect their children's candy. This includes inspecting the wrappers and if they looks unusual, are torn or discoloured, be safe and dispose of it.