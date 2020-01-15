Sudbury's Nigerian community holding candlelight vigil for 3 kids killed in crash
Vigil begins Thursday night at 6:00
Sudbury's Nigerian community will be holding a candlelight vigil Thursday night, in memory of three kids who died in a tragic car crash on New Year's Day.
Britney, 6, Destiny, 11, and Flourish Osagie, 10, died when their car left a snowy highway and crashed into a rock cut on Highway 17.
Their mother, Uche Osagie, survived the crash.
Organizers with the Nigerian community said this vigil will be a way to let Osagie know the city is grieving with her.
"It's terrible, it's very sad," Adejare Munir Oduwole, the vigil's organizer, said. "Though you just try to imagine how it is. Because we can't say this is how it actually feels."
"I'm a father. I have kids. I can't imagine that kind of thing befalling anybody."
The vigil will begin at 6:00 p.m. starting from the Sudbury Arena on Elgin Street. The procession will make its way to Tom Davies Square.
There will also be a funeral visitation at the Lougheed Funeral Home on Friday, between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.
Director Gerry Lougheed he's been active making sure that the mother won't be responsible for any costs of the service.
A funeral service will be held at Glad Tidings Church on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The service will also be live streamed at https://gtsudbury.ca/watch-live/.
The children will be buried together in Sudbury's Civic Memorial Cemetery.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.