Sudbury's Nigerian community will be holding a candlelight vigil Thursday night, in memory of three kids who died in a tragic car crash on New Year's Day.

Britney, 6, Destiny, 11, and Flourish Osagie, 10, died when their car left a snowy highway and crashed into a rock cut on Highway 17.

Their mother, Uche Osagie, survived the crash.

Organizers with the Nigerian community said this vigil will be a way to let Osagie know the city is grieving with her.

"It's terrible, it's very sad," Adejare Munir Oduwole, the vigil's organizer, said. "Though you just try to imagine how it is. Because we can't say this is how it actually feels."

"I'm a father. I have kids. I can't imagine that kind of thing befalling anybody."

Adejare Munir Oduwole is helping to organize Thursday's candlelight vigil. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

The vigil will begin at 6:00 p.m. starting from the Sudbury Arena on Elgin Street. The procession will make its way to Tom Davies Square.

There will also be a funeral visitation at the Lougheed Funeral Home on Friday, between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Director Gerry Lougheed he's been active making sure that the mother won't be responsible for any costs of the service.

A funeral service will be held at Glad Tidings Church on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The service will also be live streamed at https://gtsudbury.ca/watch-live/.

The children will be buried together in Sudbury's Civic Memorial Cemetery.

