Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury·ONTARIO VOTES 2022

Liberals fail to field full slate of candidates, but brand-new New Blue Party does

The ballots are off to the printers for the June 2 provincial election. And for the first time in many years, the Liberals failed to field a full slate of candidates.

After a record 10 candidates in 2018, the Northern Ontario Party only has two in this race

Erik White · CBC News ·
In its first election, the New Blue Party has fielded a full slate of 124 candidates across Ontario, while the Liberals have some blank spots on the ballot, including Timmins and Parry Sound-Muskoka. (Erik White/CBC )

The ballots are off to the printers for the June 2 provincial election. And for the first time in many years, the Liberals failed to field a full slate of candidates.

There will not be a Liberal on the ballot in Timmins or in Parry Sound-Muskoka, where a candidate was dropped this week after expressing controversial views about homosexuality.

The Liberals also had trouble finding a candidate in Sault Ste. Marie, a riding the party held from 2003 to 2016, and ended up with a "parachute candidate" from Toronto.

Meanwhile, the recently-formed New Blue Party managed to get a candidate in all 124 ridings across Ontario, like the far more established Progressive Conservatives, New Democrats and Green Party.

Another new right-of-centre party called the Ontario Party is running candidates in six of the nine ridings of the northeast. 

The Confederation of Regions Party, Libertarians and the Populist Party are also represented in the region in this election.

After fielding a record 10 candidates in 2018, the Northern Ontario Party only has two in this election, in Thunder Bay-Superior North and Thunder Bay-Atikokan. 

There will be long ballots to fill out for voters in Timiskaming-Cochrane, Nipissing and Sudbury with eight candidates to choose from. 

And once again the Sudbury ballot will have the name of religious extremist David Popescu, who has run in almost every federal, provincial and municipal election for more than 20 years. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now