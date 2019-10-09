Voters in the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding will see Le Marquis de Marmalade on the ballot.

Also known as Eric Ayora, Le Marquis says he is running for the Rhino Party as a protest through humour.

"I'm a bit of a jokester, a bit of a goofball, a bit of a mutant....I am fed up with the sick politics of the day," Le Marquis said.

And where did he get the name? He says he was just trying to come up with a goofy name that would bring attention to himself a little bit more.

"To get a little attention on the ballot itself. Whoa, what is this?"

He also has an old Montreal Maroons shirt so that goes well with his name. He also received the green light from Elections Canada to have the name officially on the ballot.

He says he was using the name before the writ was dropped and was able to fill the obligations needed.

The 55-year-old candidate, who grew up in Kapuskasing but now splits his time between Val Rita and Toronto, says he's happy to be running for a party that has been around as long as he has.

"We're frustrated you know. We think the general public is being forgotten and that's part of the reason why the Rhinos exist," he said. "You know, to throw those curve balls out at people and give them a little head shake. We're trying to put that up via humour and satire."

Le Marquis de Marmalade stands in front of his Rhino party headquarters. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

This is his first foray into politics. He say politics today has started to lose sight of things.

"I think we're just trying to get people too kind of see the bigger picture of how politics have devolved, especially since the 80s, and there's no vision anymore. And it just seems like politics is no longer for us, the little serfs."

He says if he wins, he promises "a good time" and hopes to "walk in the parliament in [his] spandex suit".

He says the party will also have some expectations of him as well.

"I think they expected of me at least a case of IPA and maybe a nice bag of doobage."