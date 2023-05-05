'Big dreams despite the diagnosis:' Here's what it's like to fight a brain tumour

"You don't look like you have a brain tumour."

That's the kind of response Alicia Chenier sometimes gets when she shares her journey with brain cancer with others.

She's never really sure how to respond to that. "I wonder, what is it supposed to look like?"

Chenier says the most important misconception people have regarding brain tumours is that it's an all or nothing situation.

"But it's actually much more nuanced than that," said the 23 year old motivational speaker.

Chenier has had six brain surgeries in her lifetime, with half of those occurring in the past two years as she was trying to obtain her college diploma.

As Alicia Chenier was studying in college, she thought she was okay. But an MRI scan revealed that she needed surgery once more. (Submitted by Alicia Chenier)

She says living with a brain tumour can feel like "living in the unknown, from scan to scan."

But the uncertainty didn't dissuade her from applying to university, or from making other long-term plans.

"I dream big, because that's what gets me through it," she said.

Beating the odds

Dr Iftikharul Haq is a neurosurgeon with the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Center, and has been operating on brain tumours for more than twenty years.

He says he's seen some incredible cases in his career.

Patients can go through emotional trauma when they are diagnosed with a brain tumour, especially if they are young - Dr Iftikharul Haq

"There was one pregnant woman in her 30s who was diagnosed with a malignant tumour," he said.

"I told her that, according to the data, the survival rate for people in her situation was pretty low. But she was very strong, and decided to go ahead with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy."

Haq says the medical team expected it would extend her life by a year or so.

But the woman is still alive today, ten years later.

There are 120 different types of brain tumours. (Submitted by Barbara K. Lipska )

She still has a malignant tumour, but went on to have another baby, and has been able to raise her family despite the illness.

Haq says that "patients can go through emotional trauma when they are diagnosed with a brain tumour especially if they are young."

It's a type of cancer that brings unique challenges, according to him.

"It can impact cognitive abilities, mobility, and memories," he said.

"Most of the time, the symptoms appear suddenly," said Haq. "That can make it very challenging for the person, their family and their caregivers."

Cancerous vs. Non cancerous

Each brain tumour presents different symptoms and requires different treatments.

Consequently, not one journey is the same, according to Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada CEO Shannon LaHay.

"Brain tumours are often seen as a rare disease, and in some cases can be categorized as that. But they are not as rare as we think they are," she said, adding that 27 Canadians get diagnosed with a brain tumour every day.

Some tumours are not cancerous, but that does not mean they don't have an impact on the person's well-being, says LaHay.

"There is nothing benign about a tumour in your core processing centre," she said. "That diagnosis is life changing, whether cancerous or not."

Building a community

Chenier was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was six months old. She says living with the tumour has "always been her normal."

Through the years, she has befriended many people who live with brain tumours.

Alicia Chenier says her family, her friends and her cat have made all the difference in her fight against brain tumours. (Submitted by Alicia Chenier)

They may live in different areas of the country, but they are part of each other's support systems.

"It's very comforting to have friends who have or have had brain tumours," she said.

"They can go through the journey with you, make jokes about it, because living with a brain tumour is very unique."

That's the first piece of advice she gives those who are newly diagnosed with a brain tumour: find and build a support system.

A big part of Brain Tumour Canada's mission is to help those impacted by this type of cancer connect with each other.

"Our ability to bring them together, to support them, to let them know that they're not alone and that there are others who are experiencing similar situations is so key to the brain tumour community," says LaHay.

Throughout the month of May, the group is leading a campaign to improve public awareness and access to early diagnosis.

They also hope to raise funds for research and inspire action.

As part of this campaign, Chenier is helping to organise a Brain Tumour Walk in Greater Sudbury in June.