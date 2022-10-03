$10M donation to go to expanding Sudbury, Ont., cancer centre

The Fielding and Perdue family has donated $10 million to Northern Cancer Foundation in Sudbury, Ont.

The donation is the largest for any northern Ontario hospital, according to Health Sciences North.

The money will help pay for the hospital's proposed capital redevelopment.

To recognize the gift, Health Sciences North will rename its cancer centre the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre.

Jim Fielding was a well-known business owner in Sudbury and the chair of Alexander Centre Industries. He died of prostate cancer in 2000 at age 62.

Fielding's wife, Shirley Fielding, died in 2016 at 77.

Their family members — Craig Fielding and his wife Katriina Ruotstalo, Murray Fielding, Gerry Perdue and his children Jason, Cameron and Angela — announced the $10-million donation on Monday.

"I know this is what my wife Norinne, who died of cancer in 2014 at age 54, would have wanted us to do," said Gerry Perdue in a news release.

In a written statement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford thanked both families for the gift to the Northern Cancer Foundation. Officials with the province were not present.

"The impact on the improved quality of care of patients being served in these communities thanks to this gift is significant," Ford said.

Dominic Giroux, president and chief executive officer for Health Sciences North, said the first phase of the hospital's capital redevelopment will add more inpatient beds for cancer patients.

"The expansion of NEO Kids will also provide a friendly environment for chemotherapy treatment for children," Giroux said in a news release.