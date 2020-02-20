The union representing employees at Canadore College in North Bay is asking the provincial government to intervene in the wake of a third-party investigation into allegations of a poisoned workplace.

The college commissioned the report last year after a former employee launched a human rights complaint

She and about sixty other current and former staff also came forward anonymously with complaints of sexual misconduct, harassment and bullying.

The report was released to the school's Board of Governors this past week.

But in a statement released Wednesday, Canadore says it is protecting the privacy of participants so it won't release the report.

"Most of the individuals who came forward to the investigator chose to remain anonymous, which was permitted to ensure people felt comfortable in raising their concerns. Their anonymity was respected by the investigator and we don't wish to do anything that would threaten that confidentiality."

Smokey Thomas, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union said the report was released to the same senior executives who were the subject of the complaints, and employees now fear retribution.

"I'm going to call on the ministry to get involved here and to investigate this college and investigate management," Thomas said.

"The province of Ontario is a major funder of colleges. They are governed by provincial legislation and they can intervene here and take over this investigation," he said.

"If the government will intervene now at this juncture and take it over, that would help instill some confidence back in the people that work there."

A Canadore College spokesperson says it won't comment on the specifics of the report, as is "consistent with the recommendation of the investigator."

In the statement, the school said that approximately 60 people participated in the process, 45 of which were current employees.

The school also said there was "no suggestion" from any employee who came forward there was a "a sexual predator threatening persons at the College, or that there was any individual on campus who posed a threat to the safety of any of our employees."

"Now that the process has been completed and the report has been received by the Board, it is Canadore's goal to continue to move forward and ensure that our College Community is a place where employees feel free to raise their concerns openly," the statement reads.

"Despite the fact that none of the participants wished to pursue a formal complaint, we think it is important to remind our employees that there is an avenue available for participants to engage in a formal investigation of their issues if they wish that to occur."

"Those employees who participated and wish to identify themselves and wish to file formal complaints in accordance with our policies will be given the opportunity to do so."

Meantime, Thomas says the union will hold a meeting Thursday night to discuss the report and how the College has handled it, and what, if any steps they will take next.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Colleges and Universities said in an email to CBC News it has no comment on the matter.