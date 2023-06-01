What makes a good story, anyway? Canadian storytellers convene in Sudbury to tell you

Some of Canada's best storytellers are spinning a good yarn in Sudbury this week.

The members of Storytellers of Canada- Conteurs du Canada - are hosting their 30th annual conference in the Nickel City. They've even adopted the city's moniker as part of their theme: "A penny for your thoughts, a nickel for your story."

The group's mission is to maintain and help raise awareness of oral traditions in Canada. To that end, they invite storytellers of all kinds for the annual get-together, which this year is in northern Ontario, a first for the group.

Patrick Breton is part of the event's organising committee.

He says it's not just about telling stories at the conference – although with that many professionals in the room, tales are bound to be told – the group offers workshops, concerts, masterclasses, and the opportunity to network with other storytellers.

So, what makes for a good story?

"Any story can be interesting," Breton told CBC's Morning North. "The main thing will be if you connect with the public."

"Like if you do a [stage] play, you're reciting your verse, which is basically telling what you're supposed to do," Breton said. "And there's an invisible wall with the public. That doesn't exist with storytelling."

Once a connection has been made with the room, Breton said, a good tale can be told by just about anyone, and about any topic. It's all about feeding off the audience.

"You're talking to them and reacting to the way they react," he said. "For example if I tell a joke and you start laughing, I'm going to try to add some more jokes."

Sudbury's Place des Arts will be hosting the Storytellers of Canada annual conference. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

"But if it's really serious and I see that, oh, this is the kind of thing the audience wants, then I'm going to go with the more serious."

And during the concerts, people will be able to hear several different types of stories – funny anecdotes, longer tales, even stories of war and drama.

It takes a lot of different types of tales to keep a community connected, Breton said. And the reasons we're drawn to storytellers go far beyond entertainment.

"A lot of times I hear people say at the end of the story, 'OK, the moral of the story is this.'"

"But the more that I hear storytellers, I know that at the end they won't say what the moral is. Because at that point in your life, maybe the point of the whole story is that you listen, and that the moral is to basically get up and do something."

"Sometimes, you know, things happen for a reason and you will get your own moral out of this story."

'Everyone has a voice'

Danica Lorer is one of the storytellers visiting Sudbury. She's been practicing the tradition for 20 years, mostly based from her home community of Saskatoon.

She is also a podcaster and the host of Lit Happens, Shaw Saskatoon's literary arts program.

For Lorer, a good story is drawn from a belief in the content.

"We all have our own memories and our own imaginations," Lorer said. "To be a good storyteller, you really need the ability to listen, to tap into those memories, to tap into that imagination."

"You really have to be able to pay attention because what goes into our brains is even more important than what comes out of our mouth when we're telling a story."



One of the most important things is to dip into your senses - Danica Lorer

The end result – a good story, hopefully – could provide the listener with an unique insight into their own lives and their own circumstances.

Lorer even spends time teaching people – not everyone considers themselves a natural – the nuts and bolts behind telling a good story.

"For me one of the most important things is to dip into your senses," Lorer said. "For example, the sense of smell is really connected to memory. If you say the smell of fresh bread, everyone already is in their grandma's kitchen or Kookum's kitchen."

"So we can begin to create a sense of place just by sharing senses that everyone is familiar with and putting in those details."

So far, Loren's workshops have drawn plenty of interest. Seniors, kids, adults, new Canadians, all take part in her lessons about learning the tradition. She said she's taught every age – workshop participants have ranged from zero to 104 years old.

"Sometimes it's just helping people pause and pay attention, sometimes it's just giving people tips on how to take their strange experiences, those little moments in life that make you say, 'oh universe, why did you do this to me again?' and help people to feel confident that everyone has a story to tell, everyone has a voice."