Canadian Rangers assisting as James Bay communities deal with flood threat

The Canadian Rangers are providing assistance to James Bay communities as they deal with the annual threat of flooding, and community evacuations.

A team of rangers flew into Kashechewan First Nation on Sunday, to join local rangers in supporting evacuation efforts. Altogether there are 13 rangers and two other staff in the community, according to Lieutenant Colonel Shane McArthur, the commanding officer of the Canadian Rangers in Northern Ontario.

McArthur said the rangers are "always watching" at this time of year to evaluate what level of assistance is needed.

Spring ice break up in the Albany River poses an annual threat of flooding to Kashechewan First Nation and neighbouring Fort Albany. Evacuation efforts of Kashechewan began two weeks ago, starting with vulnerable residents.

Residents from the neighbouring Kashechewan and Fort Albany First Nations, along the James Bay coast, have been evacuated to other communities in northern Ontario due to flooding. (Submitted by Gaius Wesley)

Wilbert Wesley, the manager for the emergency management services with the Mushkegowuk Council, said what began as a "precautionary evacuation of the vulnerable" has now been escalated "to the full scale for the safety of those community members that were left … behind until the conditions worsened."

McArthur said the rangers are helping to run the community's operations centre, and helping with things like communicating information to residents and transporting people to flights.

McArthur said there are also eight rangers each in Fort Albany and Attawapiskat — all of whom live in those communities. He said they are continuing to monitor ice breakup and flood conditions.

McArthur said everything is going smoothly so far, though there is always some unpredictability.

"The way the ice jams could work or the break up could work ... the water could rise in literally hours and we've got to get everybody out, or assist in getting everybody out faster than what we had hoped or planned for," he said.