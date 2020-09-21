'Canadian bubble' in place for firefighters assisting in U.S. blaze
More than a dozen firefighters from northern Ontario expected to be in Oregon for two weeks
Firefighters with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are in the United States to help battle a fire that has killed at least eight people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.
Nineteen firefighters — all from northern Ontario — have been dispatched to Oregon.
Isabelle Chenard, a fire information officer with the ministry, said extra precautions are being taken to ensure the workers are safe, including having them work in a Canadian bubble to help reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19.
"The Canadian bubble provides separate accommodation, separate wash facilities as well as restricted access to the base camp site," Chenard said. "Food services are going to be provided using prepackaged meals for pickup only."
"It is an additional challenge for fighting fires currently," Chenard said. "We are working to ensure the health and safety of staff and also the public."
Chenard says firefighters are expected to be in the U.S. for a couple of weeks. They will have to self-isolate for 14 days once they return to Canada.
