As the long weekend approaches, Canadian Blood Services is looking to stock up on its supply.

In Sudbury, the organization is looking to fill 85 blood donor appointments by Monday.

"Our daily targets range anywhere from 48 to 53 units [of blood] per day," Jenny Fortin, the territory manager of donor relations with the group said.

"Typically, we have to double book our donor centres to account for people who come in and can't donate. So some people might come in with the intention of donating but might not be eligible."

Fortin says the organization doesn't always meet those its targets.

"Less than 4 per cent of eligible Canadians actually donate blood," she said.

"So that's one in every 60 Canadians is donating whereas one in every two Canadians is in fact eligible. So it's not really as popular as it should be."

She says when targets aren't met, that can affect the entire supply across the country.

"Right now, we have two days of O-negative blood in our national inventory," she said.

"Whereas we like to be at eight days to feel really comfortable. So there's a call-out for O-negative donors."

Jenny Fortin is the territory manager of donor relations for northeastern Ontario with Canadian Blood Services. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

A full list of eligibility requirements is posted on Canadian Blood Services' website. Fortin says all donors must be 17 or older. She adds if you've gotten a tattoo or piercing recently, you have to wait three months.

"Sometimes if we travel outside of North America, it can affect our eligibility," she said.

"Places with higher risks of malaria and Zika virus, we might ask you a year to donate."

She says if you've never donated before, the idea of doing so might make you feel uneasy.

"It's not as scary as you think," she said.

"You might rely on blood someday. So wouldn't it be great that you gave back to the system if you needed it."

To donate, you can make an appointment online, call ahead or just show up.