Canadian Blood Services is asking donors to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life.

Currently, there is a high demand for O-negative blood, the only type compatible with all other blood types.

Jenny Fortin with Canadian Blood Services says O-negative is always in need because it's used in most critical situations.

"Just to give you an idea of how much blood it could take … so for a single car accident victim it could take up to 50 units of blood," she explained.

"So when seconds count when there's no chance or no time for us to test that person's blood, they're giving that universal blood."

Fortin says it's important for new and returning donors to book and keep their appointments to make sure there's enough blood available for patients throughout the holidays.

She adds the holiday season is generally a challenging time to collect blood donations.

"Donors change their routines, take vacations with family and friends, and are just being busy with shopping and social engagements," she said.

"So we just want to remind people just to donate throughout the holidays."