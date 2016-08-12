Canadian Blood Services cuts back donation clinics in northern Ontario

Blood donors in the northeast will now have fewer options for when and where they give.

Canadian Blood Services is reducing the number of clinics its staff holds outside of its main office in Sudbury.

Mobile clinics will no longer be held in Lively, Azilda or Hanmer. Those donors are asked to travel into Sudbury to donate.

There will now be two collection clinics in Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins every two months, instead of three.

In New Liskeard, the two-day donation clinic is being scaled back to one day.

Canadian Blood Services refused an interview with CBC.

The agency did provide a statement saying these changes won't affect the blood supply for northern hospitals, and no staff will be laid off.

"Donor centres are assessed according to a number of criteria, including staffing, logistics, hospital demand and cost efficiency," the statement reads.

"While Canadian Blood Services recognizes that some donors may be disappointed with this news, the organization hopes that northern Ontario residents will remain engaged with them."