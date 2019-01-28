If you're waiting for a letter or a parcel in the mail on Monday, don't expect it to arrive.

Canada Post says it has issued a Red Alert, meaning delivery is suspended for the day.

It says the current weather conditions have made it unsafe.

The corporation says the alert is for all of northern Ontario, including Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Kapuskasing, Timmins, Thunder Bay and North Bay.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for most of northern Ontario. Extreme cold wind chills between minus 40 to minus 55 are expected across the region.