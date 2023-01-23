16,300 francophone immigrants to Canada settled outside of Quebec last year

Canada attracted 16,300 francophone immigrants who settled in French-speaking communities outside of Quebec in 2022.

At a press conference in Sturgeon Falls, Ont., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser said that number met Canada's target that 4.4 per cent of French-speaking immigrants settle outside Quebec in 2022.

"By welcoming francophone newcomers, we're not just going to be able to protect the ability of francophones to continue to live their life in French in their community," Fraser said Monday.

"We're actually going to experience rapid economic growth by tapping into a source of labour at a time when workers are awfully hard to come by. It's going to help sustain businesses."

Immigration Canada noted the number of francophone newcomers who have settled in communities outside of Quebec has climbed steadily since 2006, when 2,800 francophones settled in Ontario and other provinces.

Yves-Gérard Méhou-Loko, vice-president of the Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne du Canada, which represents francophone associations outside of Quebec, said he was glad the federal government met its target for francophone immigration outside of Quebec, but added the number should be higher.

By next year the federation would like to see the share of francophone immigrants outside of Quebec climb to 12 per cent.

"Right now, what is happening is that we are receiving, yes, a lot of immigrants within the country but unfortunately not enough francophones," Méhou-Loko said.

"So therefore communities in northern Ontario like here in Sturgeon Falls, are lagging behind."