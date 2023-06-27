Canada Day events in Sudbury still on this weekend despite poor air quality

Annual Canada Day weekend events are still on for Sudbury, Ont. and surrounding regions despite lower than usual air quality.

Outdoor activities will take place at Bell Park on July 1, while Science North will also host its free traditional celebrations.

In an email to CBC News, city spokesperson Cassandra Maki said an open-air fire ban will remain in effect in Greater Sudbury through the long weekend.

"While we appreciate the significance of fireworks in celebrating Canada Day, a fire ban means that fireworks are not permitted," the email said.

Across the week, Sudbury's air quality worsened from ongoing wildfires across Canada and reached high risk levels on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) last weekend.

Elsewhere in northern Ontario, guests also won't be seeing any fireworks in Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Elliot Lake and Temiskaming Shores, co-ordinators told CBC News.

On Sunday, June 25, Sudbury's air quality posed a very high risk due to wildfire smoke. (Terence Hayes/Slow Ride Photography)

"As of right now, fingers crossed that our air quality index is on the up and up," said Lacey Rigg, co-ordinator of meetings, conventions and sports tourism for the City of Timmins.

Timmins' own Canada Day event is going full-speed ahead across the afternoon, under the advice of the Porcupine Health Unit, she added.

"If they're finding either the smoke is bothering them or they just don't want to stay out in it, come down and grab a hot dog and head back home," Rigg said.

Sault Ste. Marie will also be hosting their traditional annual Canada Day celebration near St. Mary's River with a full fireworks show over the water.

"We're always thrown curveballs and the current fire situation is no different," said Rick Borean, supervisor of community services for the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Like other cities up north, they will also be offering local food vendors with live performances and family spaces, he added.

Organizers for Sault Ste. Marie's bash say they are also prepared to take on more guests from cities without a fireworks show.

"We're pretty fortunate being that we have a large enough body of water with us here at the river and it allows us to have enough of a follow up radius of clearance area that we are safely within the water," Boran said.

"That being said, it is changing relatively quickly throughout the days."