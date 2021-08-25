Situation in Afghanistan difficult to watch, say northern Ontario veterans

Two northern Ontario veterans who served in Afghanistan say it has been difficult to watch the situation in that country since the Taliban took over.

"It's been very difficult to see the images on the news and experiencing some of the reactions online with my friends," said Steve Daniel, who served as a paratrooper with the Canadian Army, and is now a physician in Sudbury.

"In a word, it's just sad."

Daniel served in Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 2003, and recalled interactions he had with the locals during that time. He was in charge of a patrol near Kabul University, and said a photo one of his corporals took has stuck with him. The photo was of a girl holding up a peace sign.

A photo of a little girl that Sudbury soldier Steve Daniel snapped while serving in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2004. (Steve Daniel )

"I think about all those kids," he said. "I think about that little girl in particular. And I'm very sad for them, especially for the women. Women don't really have an identity in Afghanistan, not under Taliban rule. They don't they don't have identification or passports. And I worry that a lot of them won't be able to escape the country."

Since the Taliban's takeover of the country, images and stories of people risking their lives to escape have reverberated around the world.

Frank Iezzi served as a mechanic for the Royal Canadian Air Force, and is now president of the Algoma Veterans Association in Sault Ste. Marie.

Iezzi said it has been difficult to watch events unfold in Afghanistan.

"It's depressing," he said. "And I think we should do something about it sooner than later."

He said Canada needs to act now or it will be too late to help many refugees escape.

"I think they're a little late in doing what they had to do," he said of the Canadian government's response so far. "We're hopefully going to do more. I believe that we're a vast country, that we can do a lot more for these people."

Evacuation winding down

CBC reported Wednesday that Canada could have only 24 to 48 hours to get planes in and out of Kabul for the evacuation effort, according to a government source.

The source — who has knowledge of the mission but wasn't authorized to speak publicly — said only a limited number of flights remain for Canada's military and they're running against the clock.

The U.S. has set an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw combat troops from Afghanistan. The government source said Canadian Forces are winding down the evacuation to work with that deadline.