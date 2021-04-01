Northern Ontario post-secondary schools stage welcoming events for a return to in-person classes

The eight post-secondary schools across northeastern Ontario are all helping students feel at ease with returning to campus.

Three universities – Algoma in Sault Ste. Marie, Nipissing in North Bay and Laurentian in Sudbury – and the region's five colleges – Algonquin, Northern, Cambrian, Candore, and Collège Boréal – are all holding orientation activities to welcome students.

Dan Lessard, spokesperson for Cambrian College, says they want all students to feel safe, especially during social events.

"It's really important this year because this is the first time really since 2020 where colleges are, for lack of a better word, fully opened up for business," Lessard said. "We might have students who are in the second or third year of a program who may have never been on campus before. But it's like they're a first-year student in terms of their time on campus."

Lessard said it was key for the college to make sure students – both international and domestic – know their way around campus before classes begin. That includes a virtual orientation, an in-person orientation upon the students' arrival, then Frosh Week.

"We have a number of social events that we do for orientation week, like sessions on how to set up a bank account, where to go shopping for food, how to set up things like a social insurance number if you are going to be working part time during your studies."

That gives international students a bit of a "head start" on their life in Canada, Lessard said.

Collège Boréal is welcoming students back for its first face-to-face orientation in two years. (collegeboreal.ca)

Lucie Groulx, the student life manager for Collège Boréal, said face-to-face orientation will be a "game changer" after two pandemic years.

"We will have the president who will be welcoming the new cohort, and they will get to meet their dean, their program coordinator," Groulx said. "Then free lunch and entertainment will be provided."

"We're just excited to get to have people on campus and to be able to witness the student life that we had before the pandemic."

In Sudbury, Laurentian University has incorporated a "dry days" policy, with no alcohol on campus for the first 10 days.

Olivia Broomer, the vice-president for Student Life at Laurentian University, said they're asking students to refrain from consuming alcohol on campus during that time.

"This is because we want to promote an environment where all students feel comfortable and feel like they can get to know one another without the influence of alcohol, because that can lead to problems," Broomer said.

"Statistically, in the early days of campus arrival, that's when we see the most problems."

The 10-day dry days policy is one that's been implemented for many years now, Broomer said.

And although it started out as a residence life initiative, it has been adopted across the Laurentian campus.

"So Laurentian has this policy in place to keep students safe and to ensure that people are making connections with their peers in a meaningful and sober environment."

Students caught consuming alcohol on campus during dry days will meet with the Residence team and receive a penalty, in addition to education on safe substance usage.

Orientation organizers at Nipissing University say events included a 'great race' across North Bay. (Erik White/CBC )

Casey Phillips at Nipissing University in North Bay says they understand some students may have anxiety about certain activities.

"All of these activities are done sort of challenge-by-choice and students have the opportunity to opt out and only participate in activities that feel comfortable to them."

Those include an "amazing race" through North Bay and "Speak About It", a theatrical presentation that discusses the topic of sexual violence and consent culture," Phillips said.

"Another hallmark event on campus is our Muddy Olympics, in which students have the opportunity to participate in some physical activities and get a little bit dirty, but also have a lot of fun."

Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie is expecting just under 200 first-year students in 2022, according to the Ontario Universities' Application Centre. (Algoma University)

Rachel Rankin is manager of student life at Algoma University. She said they're excited to welcome students back to their campuses.

"We're really looking forward to getting back to what we all know and love about that new academic year starting and that experience of orientation in person and engaging our students again," Rankin said.